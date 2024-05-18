First National Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 280,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.81. 4,373,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,577,519. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.94.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.