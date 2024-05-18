First National Advisers LLC Acquires 2,695 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.4% of First National Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $770.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,174. The firm has a market cap of $731.81 billion, a PE ratio of 113.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $419.80 and a one year high of $800.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $760.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $684.31.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

