First Heartland Consultants Inc. Trims Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.11% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSEP. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Share Andrew L. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September in the third quarter valued at about $222,000.

BATS FSEP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.11. 24,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.81.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

