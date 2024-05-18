First Heartland Consultants Inc. Trims Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.16% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 243,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after buying an additional 26,080 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 102,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 52,540 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

SDVY traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $34.76. 574,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,687. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average is $32.13. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.10.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

