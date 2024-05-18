First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 753 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 31,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,000.

NYSEARCA:FDL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.01. The company had a trading volume of 389,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,247. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

