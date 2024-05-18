First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 20,946 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,946 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period.

TPLE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.81. The stock had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,983. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $73.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.76. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $25.14.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.

