First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 15,828 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,828 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 3,930.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Lincoln National by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNC. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Lincoln National Price Performance

NYSE:LNC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.26. 1,067,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,415. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.06. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.80. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.