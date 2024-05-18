First Heartland Consultants Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,986,000 after buying an additional 300,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,556,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,957,000 after buying an additional 171,392 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,208,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,564. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.14 and its 200-day moving average is $242.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $263.28. The company has a market capitalization of $393.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

