First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 233 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 357.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 31,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST remained flat at $50.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,485,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,710. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

