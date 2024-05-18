First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 123,940 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 102.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.49% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $12,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,828,000 after purchasing an additional 266,857 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 678,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,542,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after purchasing an additional 287,684 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 664,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,766,000 after purchasing an additional 189,351 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 635,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,263,000 after purchasing an additional 183,110 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS JMST traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.70. 148,216 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

