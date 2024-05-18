First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $6.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.56. The company had a trading volume of 553,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,704. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.88. The company has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.