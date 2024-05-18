First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $6.25 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 299,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 25,612 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 631,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,850,000 after purchasing an additional 279,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.06. 1,767,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day moving average of $53.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

