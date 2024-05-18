First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $420,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 target price (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.53.

Netflix Stock Up 1.7 %

NFLX stock traded up $10.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $621.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,782,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,802. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $604.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.35. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

