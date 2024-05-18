First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 112,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $101.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,113. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.51. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

