First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,247 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 15,371.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $553,545,000 after buying an additional 3,488,530 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 46.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491,137 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,359 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,873,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,698,519,000 after buying an additional 1,317,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,944,764,000 after acquiring an additional 751,713 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,157,620 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $182,499,000 after acquiring an additional 715,125 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.59.

WMT stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.65. The stock had a trading volume of 29,330,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,575,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.49. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.52%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

