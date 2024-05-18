First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 511.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,478 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 115,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 78,142 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 941.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 480,584 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 42,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPTS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.80. 694,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,951. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.17.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.