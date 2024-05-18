First Heartland Consultants Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPSC. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,891,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,514,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of TPSC stock remained flat at $36.44 during trading hours on Friday. 2,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,537. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $28.97 and a 12 month high of $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $127.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.09.

About Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

