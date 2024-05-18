Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Down 12.1%

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.01. Approximately 5,332 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 4,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Falcon's Beyond Global alerts:

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FBYD Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.