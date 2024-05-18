Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Down 12.1%

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.01. Approximately 5,332 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 4,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Down 3.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Falcon’s Beyond Global
Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.
