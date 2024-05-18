Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,399.58

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,399.58 and last traded at $1,391.60, with a volume of 47202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,368.16.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,224.40.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,232.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,188.90. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,300,743.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $30,941,120. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

