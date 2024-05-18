Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $51.91

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.91 and last traded at $52.47, with a volume of 1096751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXAS

Exact Sciences Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average is $64.21.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director D Scott Coward sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $43,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,003. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 8,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $490,635.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,299,496 shares in the company, valued at $77,086,102.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director D Scott Coward sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $43,419.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,204 shares of company stock worth $3,001,775. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 172.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 328,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 207,623 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,254,000 after purchasing an additional 418,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 383.0% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 84,888 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.