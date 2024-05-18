Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Short Interest Down 6.4% in April

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 14.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Euronav Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EURN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. 310,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Euronav has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $20.86.

Euronav Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $4.57 dividend. This represents a $18.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 88.31%. This is an increase from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Euronav by 117.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Euronav by 177.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Several research firms recently commented on EURN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

