Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Short Interest Update

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,870,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 18,600,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESPR traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $2.36. 8,202,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,024,982. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,171,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 413,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 225,767 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 159.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,116,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 685,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

ESPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

