Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Short Interest Update

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,870,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 18,600,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ ESPR traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $2.36. 8,202,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,024,982. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.40.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ESPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.
Read Our Latest Report on Esperion Therapeutics
About Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Esperion Therapeutics
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.