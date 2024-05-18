Equity Investment Corp Sells 9,546 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Equity Investment Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,289,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,546 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.6% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $129,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after acquiring an additional 51,772 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,117,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,656,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $100.56. 4,544,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,066. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.47.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

