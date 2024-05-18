Equity Investment Corp Buys 643 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries comprises about 2.2% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.22% of PPG Industries worth $77,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 588.5% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PPG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.98 and a 200-day moving average of $139.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

