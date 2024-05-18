Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 18th (ALX, BBSI, ESI, HCA, IAC, IEX, IT, KODK, MPW, PRQR)

Posted by on May 18th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, May 18th:

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.