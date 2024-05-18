Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 18th (ALX, BBSI, ESI, HCA, IAC, IEX, IT, KODK, MPW, PRQR)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, May 18th:

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

