Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Holdings Boosted by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,177,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $663,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,087,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Entegris by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $129.50. 758,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,026. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $146.91.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,160. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Entegris

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

