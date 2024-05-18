Elisha W. Finney Sells 300 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) Director Elisha W. Finney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $31,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at $223,438.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $103.99 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $196.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.30.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $587.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.77 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ICUI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 75.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 731.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 681.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.