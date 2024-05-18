Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Sets New 12-Month High at $543.80

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $543.80 and last traded at $542.72, with a volume of 92645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $539.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.42.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $127.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $520.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 9.4% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,253,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,084,000 after acquiring an additional 107,563 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 437.3% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,346,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

