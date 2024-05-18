Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $7,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $3.82 on Friday, hitting $547.71. 897,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,119. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $520.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $547.99.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

