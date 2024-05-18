Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Short Interest Up 6.1% in April

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 974,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

DEA stock remained flat at $12.17 during midday trading on Friday. 908,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,991. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 4.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter worth $530,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

