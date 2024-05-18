East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Trading 25% Higher

Shares of East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Free Report) shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 332,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 407% from the average session volume of 65,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

East Africa Metals Stock Up 16.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$36.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.81.

East Africa Metals Company Profile

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

