Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,521,867 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 3,613,179 shares.The stock last traded at $48.77 and had previously closed at $47.75.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.48, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

