DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Short Interest Update

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 675,800 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 637,800 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXP Enterprises

In related news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 621,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,551,468.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

DXP Enterprises stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $51.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,876. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $814.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.72. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $57.38.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $407.04 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXPE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

