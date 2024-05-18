DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.550-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.500-3.000 EPS.
DXC Technology Stock Performance
DXC stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $393,356.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.
DXC Technology Company Profile
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).
