DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Sets New 1-Year High at $117.01

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $117.01 and last traded at $116.92, with a volume of 96254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,245 shares of company stock worth $2,702,701 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 13.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 12.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.