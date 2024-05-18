Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, RTT News reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Doximity Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,982,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,723. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43.

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $67,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,324.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $67,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,658.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $171,250. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $148,823,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at $35,995,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Doximity by 250.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,714,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,707 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,474,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,594,000 after buying an additional 621,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Doximity by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,038,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,236,000 after buying an additional 616,157 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

