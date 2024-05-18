Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.47

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.47 and last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 7382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $958.92 million, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFSU. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 995.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

