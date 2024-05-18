Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.05

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.05 and last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 50494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

