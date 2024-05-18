Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Stock Price Up 50%

Shares of Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) rose 50% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,089,798 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 757,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$5.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,156.19.

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.48 million during the quarter. Delta 9 Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 29,673.63% and a negative net margin of 24.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

