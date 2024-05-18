DeepOnion Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00084669 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00031468 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00012946 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 87.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)"

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

