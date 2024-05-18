Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Update

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,960,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 9,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,359,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,232,000 after acquiring an additional 234,907 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 48.9% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,066,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.31. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

