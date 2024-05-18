Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.31

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.31 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 291541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).

Critical Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.54.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

