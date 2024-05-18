Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) is Westwood Global Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Westwood Global Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,891,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the quarter. Credicorp accounts for approximately 12.6% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Westwood Global Investments LLC owned approximately 2.38% of Credicorp worth $283,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Credicorp stock traded down $7.65 on Friday, hitting $164.00. 214,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,116. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $180.21. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $9.4084 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.73.

Read Our Latest Report on BAP

About Credicorp

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.