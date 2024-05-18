Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a payout ratio of 102.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $8.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.98. 5,602,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,905. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.87. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CL King lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

