Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $98.42 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.72 or 0.00013026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.41 billion and approximately $98.42 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

