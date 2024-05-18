Control Empresarial De Capital Acquires 33,000 Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,251,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,552,303. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ProKidney alerts:

On Monday, March 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 30,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 14,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $19,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 50,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00.

ProKidney Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PROK opened at $4.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. ProKidney Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $13.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ProKidney in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on PROK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProKidney

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROK. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ProKidney by 10,984.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 112,264 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ProKidney by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in ProKidney in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.