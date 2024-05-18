ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,876 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 2.3% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $694,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 904,482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $104,983,000 after purchasing an additional 212,836 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,450,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,339. The stock has a market cap of $142.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.74. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.