Compound 1-Day Volume Reaches $27.13 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Compound has a market capitalization of $462.32 million and $27.13 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for $56.97 or 0.00084782 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00031500 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00012913 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,814.44 or 0.68305199 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,114,794 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,114,791.76679239 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 57.019716 USD and is up 3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 496 active market(s) with $30,527,795.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars.

