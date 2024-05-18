Comparing Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) and Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Daxor shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Nyxoah shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.6% of Daxor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nyxoah and Daxor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nyxoah 0 1 5 0 2.83 Daxor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Nyxoah presently has a consensus target price of $20.20, suggesting a potential upside of 99.60%. Given Nyxoah’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than Daxor.

Nyxoah has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daxor has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nyxoah and Daxor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nyxoah $4.70 million N/A -$46.77 million ($1.68) -6.02 Daxor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Daxor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nyxoah.

Profitability

This table compares Nyxoah and Daxor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nyxoah -843.48% -42.14% -33.55% Daxor N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Daxor beats Nyxoah on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Nyxoah S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

