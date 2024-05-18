CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 863,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 521,020 shares during the period. CME Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of CME Group worth $178,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $213.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,731. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. CME Group’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,464,924. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

